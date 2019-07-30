Heavy rainfall late Monday afternoon is believed to have caused a crash that left a Dresden woman injured.

A THP report states 31-year-old Savannah Glissen was driving a 2016 Ford Mustang southbound on Highway 22 between Union City and Martin, when Glissen says she hydroplaned and struck an abandoned 1998 Honda Civic on the shoulder of the highway.

Glissen’s vehicle came to rest facing north off the right shoulder of the roadway, with the abandoned Civic left facing northeast on the emergency shoulder.

Glissen did sustain injuries in the accident. A two-year-old passenger in her vehicle was uninjured.

At the time of the accident, heavy rains were moving through Obion and Weakley Counties.