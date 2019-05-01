Dresden’s Matt Beaty got his first hit in the majors on the same night he made his Los Angeles Dodgers debut.

The Dodgers recalled the 26-year-old infielder from Triple-A Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon and placed outfielder A.J. Pollock on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

Beaty didn’t start Tuesday night’s game against the Giants in San Francisco, but was called on to pinch-hit in the 8th inning, and smacked a line drive single into centerfield for his first hit.

The Dodgers beat the Giants 10-3.

Beaty was drafted out of Belmont University by Los Angeles in the 12th round of the 2015 MLB draft.

Beaty hit .277 with two home runs and 10 RBI’s in 22 games at Class AAA Oklahoma City this season before his promotion.

In 364 career minor league games, he has a produced a .307 average with 33 home runs and 209 RBIs. He has struck out just 186 times.

Los Angeles added him to its 40-man roster last fall. He has played all three outfield positions as well as first base and third base as a professional.