With more fall-like weather coming in the next few weeks, residents are reminded to get a burn permit.

Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers tells Thunderbolt Radio News that before residents can burn in the city limits, they’re required to call the fire department for a burn permit.

Chief Summers says a Martin Fire Department representative will go to the residence to make sure the area is safe to burn.

Residents will also be reminded they will need a water source close by to extinguish the fire.

Residents in Weakley County and Northwest Tennessee wishing to start an open-air fire will be required to get a burning permit from the Tennessee Division of Forestry beginning October 15th through May 15th.

Chief Summers says current conditions are satisfactory for burning, but once humidity levels drop, conditions will become drier, which can factor into flames getting out of hand.

Burn permits in the county are not required for burn barrels with a mesh screen cover.