The driver of a concrete truck was airlifted after the truck overturned Wednesday morning in Sharon.

The accident happened around 8:20 on Rock Hill Road near the Persimmon Hills Golf Course when authorities believe the front wheels dropped off the roadway and the truck rolled over.

The Sharon Fire Department worked the scene due to diesel and hydraulic fluid leaking from the vehicle.

Buddy’s Wrecker Service and Pearce Truck and Auto were called to the scene to remove the overturned truck.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Weakley County Sheriff’s Department also worked the accident scene.

(photo courtesy Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings)