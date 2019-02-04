Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies made two significant drug and firearms related arrests in a span of four days.

Sheriff Paul Thomas says the first arrest happened last Wednesday when 25-year-old Nove Kephart, Jr., of Trenton, attempted to flee from a deputy on Jim Bob Scruggs Road, outside of Humboldt.

Kephart was eventually captured on Spruce Lane in Humboldt where a search of his vehicle revealed three clear plastic bags containing a total of 42 grams of meth. Additionally, scheduled narcotic prescription pills were found and a set of digital scales.

Deputies also found a loaded 9-milimeter handgun on the ground where Kephart had fled on foot.

Kephart is being held in the Gibson County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Sheriff Thomas says the street value of the narcotics found with Kephart is estimated at $4,500.

The second arrest happened Saturday during a traffic stop on Charlie Benson Road in Bradford where 34-year-old Erin Brock, of Huntingdon, was found with 31 hydrocodone and morphine pills, 20 grams of meth, a .25 caliber handgun, and digital scales.

Ms. Brock is being held in the Gibson County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Approximate street value of the recovered narcotics was $2,500.00

Sheriff Thomas says if anyone suspects illegal narcotic activity in Gibson County, to contact the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office. All calls will remain anonymous and reward money is available if an arrest is made.