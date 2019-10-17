A Dukedom man charged with rape had his case moved to later this month.

On Wednesday, Weakley County General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore moved the case against 48-year-old Thomas Joseph Koker to October 30th.

Koker, of Austin Springs Road in Dukedom, is accused of raping a woman in his home last Wednesday.

The victim told officers she tried get away from Koker but he kept pushing himself onto her.

The victim said she was eventually able to leave the house when Koker fell asleep on the couch.

Two days later, Weakley County Sheriff’s investigators, with assistance from the TBI, served a search warrant at Koker’s home and found meth and digital scales.

A cell phone, tablet, and laptop computer were seized as evidence in an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Koker is being held in the Weakley County Jail.