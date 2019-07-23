Investigators from the Weakley County and Graves County Sheriff’s Departments have arrested a fugitive from justice in Dukedom.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says 28-year-old Anthony Daniel Travis was arrested Tuesday on charges of being a Fugitive from Justice and Possession of Methamphetamine.

McGowan says Travis had active felony warrants in both Graves County and Fulton County in Kentucky.

The Fulton County warrant was for First Degree Robbery, while one of the Graves County warrants was for Possession of Methamphetamine.

Captain McGowan says Travis had a small amount of meth in a bottle on his person when he was arrested Tuesday.