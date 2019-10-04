A Dyer County man is facing 12 years in federal prison on drug and gun offenses.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant announced Friday that 36-year-old Deangelo Liggons was sentenced Wednesday in Jackson federal court to 144 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to information presented in court, the FBI used confidential sources to make numerous drug purchases from Liggons over the course of over a year.

Agents later obtained a search warrant for Liggons’ Facebook account and began arranging to purchase narcotics from Liggons.

On October 29, 2018, a federal search warrant was executed at Liggons’ home where he was found in possession of a Canik TP9 9mm semi-automatic firearm, which was loaded with 19 rounds of ammunition.

Agents also found marijuana, a digital scale, a notebook ledger, a box of 9mm ammunition, and approximately 48 grams of actual methamphetamine.

Liggons was held responsible for distributing a total of 320 pounds of marijuana and 48.62 grams of actual methamphetamine.

Along with the 12 year prison sentence, Liggons was given five years supervised release.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Dyersburg Police Department.