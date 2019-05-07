A Dyer County High School senior is one of two students from Tennessee named to the list of 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Isabella Rose Trasolini, of Newbern, and Zavier Santino Chavez, of Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts, were named Tuesday to the 55th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.

As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 Scholars in the Arts and 20 Scholars in Career and Technical Education.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

The 2019 ceremony will be held June 23, when each honoree will receive a Presidential Scholar Medallion.