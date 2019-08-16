A racial discrimination case involving a Dyersburg apartment group has been settled in federal court.

According to a consent order, in 2012, Lee Clark, who is black, sought to move in to the Meadow Lane Apartments in Dyersburg, but his application was allegedly rejected because he had a prior felony conviction.

Mr. Clark was later banished from the property.

However, an investigation by the United States revealed that apartment group had not rejected or banished two comparable white applicants with criminal records.

On Tuesday, Dyersburg Apartments Limited and MACO Management Company agreed to settle with Mr. Clark for $42,250.