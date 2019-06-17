A Dyersburg man is facing charges after allegedly evading arrest following a shoplifting incident at the Martin Walmart.

42-year-old Jason Harville was arrested Friday morning by Martin Police Patrolman Sarah Rogers after he was spotted pushing a bicycle on Broadway Street.

Rogers recognized Harville as the suspect from a shoplifting incident the previous night at the Martin Walmart.

Harville fled from Patrolman Rogers on the bicycle, but was later captured on foot behind a residence on White Street.

Harville is charged with Shoplifting and Evading Arrest and was released from the Weakley County Jail.