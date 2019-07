A Dyersburg man is facing a shoplifting charge after reportedly taking a diaper bag from the Martin Walmart.

41-year-old Miron D. Johnson was observed on surveillance video leaving the store without paying for a diaper bag valued at over $32 dollars and leaving the parking lot in a black Saturn SUV.

Johnson was taken into custody at the Tipton County Jail where he was serving where he serving a sentence there for a separate incident.