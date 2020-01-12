A Dyersburg man is wanted for murder after a shooting incident at an apartment complex in Dyersburg.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says around 12:30 Sunday morning, officers were called to a shooting complaint at the Peach Tree Apartments on Peach Street, where officers found two people shot in the parking lot.

31-year-old Lafayette M. Nance, of Dyersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene, while 27-year-old Eric K. Claybrooks, of Dyersburg, was airlifted to Region One Hospital in Memphis with multiple gunshot wounds.

Chief Isbell says Nance’s body is being sent to West Tennessee Region Forensic Center for an autopsy.

After an investigation, 32-year-old Marcus M. Holman, of Dyersburg, was identified as the suspect and is wanted for one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting or knows the whereabouts Holman is urged to contact the Dyersburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679, 311, or Crime Stoppers at 731-287-8477.