The Dyersburg Police Department is investigating several copper thefts from local businesses this week.

Police Chief Steve Isbell says several local business owners noticed their air-conditioning units not cooling properly, and later discovered the units had been vandalized with the copper wiring and tubing removed.

Prior to stealing the copper wire and tubing, the electrical cord was severed leaving the unit without power.

Chief Isbell says the thefts started around Tuesday from Shevon’s Above & Beyond Hair Salon, Day One Dyer County Day Shelter, and New To Me, all on East Court Street, and the McDonald’s office building on Mall Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Department.