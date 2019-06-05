The Dyersburg Police Department is investigating a possible road rage incident.

According to a release, around 1:15 Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 1600 block of Wheeler Street, where an officer found the suspect vehicle occupied by several subjects in the area of College Street and Elm Street.

The officer stopped the vehicle and held the suspects at gun point until back-up officers could arrive. Three individuals were taken into custody without further incident.

Detectives and officers working both scenes collected evidence, including a handgun, near the location of the traffic stop.

Officers located multiple shell casings in the roadway at the intersection of Wheeler Street and Lewis Avenue where the shooting allegedly took place.

The victim’s vehicle, which was occupied by a family of five, including three children, was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the shooting appears to have stemmed from a road rage incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.