A Dyersburg woman is facing 20 years in federal prison for federal drug trafficking.

According to U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant, Patricia Wilson was sentenced in Jackson federal court to 240 months imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

In early 2017, the FBI and Dyersburg Police Department began a year-long investigation into a drug organization trafficking crystal meth or “ice” from multiple houses within Dyersburg.

As a result of the investigation and the execution of multiple search warrants, law enforcement agents were led to Wilson, who admitted that she distributed the methamphetamine and was responsible for the distribution of over 14 kilograms of ice during the time in question.

Last November, Wilson pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine from November 2016 to January 2018.

Wilson was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison followed by five years supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Jackson division of the FBI Memphis Field Office and the Dyersburg Police Department.