A Dyersburg woman is facing over nine years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Lauderdale County.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant announced yesterday that 31-year-old Jada Gean was sentenced Monday in Jackson federal court.

Dunavant says on April 12th of last year, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s investigators received information from an informant about Gean, a known drug dealer in Dyer County.

After an arranged drug deal was made by law enforcement between the informant and Gean at the Little General in Halls, Gean was arrested, with investigators finding just over 26-grams of pure meth in a plastic baggie in her vehicle.

In addition to her nine and half year prison sentence, Gean was also given five years of supervised release.