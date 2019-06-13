An early morning fire in Murray Wednesday killed one person and injured another .

Around 4:30 Wednesday morning, Murray firefighters responded to Riviera Courts Mobile Home Community where one of the mobile homes was already engulfed in flames.

Authorities say 19-year-old Lanie Gray was pronounced dead at the scene and another person in the mobile home suffered minor burns and other injuries.

An autopsy on Miss Gray’s body is being conducted in Madisonville.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.