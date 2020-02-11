Early voting in Tennessee begins Wednesday for the March 3rd Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary.

Weakley County will have two Early voting sites: the Weakley County Election Office on Poplar Street in Dresden and the Martin City Masonic Lodge, on Highway 45 South in Martin.

Early voting hours for the main office in Dresden are Monday through Friday 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturdays from 8:30 to noon.

Early voting hours at the satellite early voting location in Martin will be Thursday and Friday 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturdays 8:30 to noon.

Early voting runs through February 25, with offices closed on President’s Day.