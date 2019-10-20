Early voting is underway through October 31st for the special primary election for the 77th District State Representative’s seat.

The seat became vacant after Bill Sanderson resigned last month.

Eight candidates, including four Republicans, three Independents, and one Democrat, are seeking to fill the remainder of Sanderson’s unexpired term.

Republican candidates are Casey Hood of Obion County and Rusty Grills, Bob Kirk, and Vanedda Prince Webb all of Dyer County.

Independent candidates are Ronnie Henley, Billy Jones, and Max Smith, all of Dyer County.

The lone Democrat on the ballot is Michael Smith, also of Dyer County.

Early voting for the November 5th primary is going on now through October 31st at the Obion County Election Commission Office, with the general election set for December 19th.