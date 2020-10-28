Five hundred and five Weakley County registered voters went to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the November 3rd General Election.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt reported totals have now climbed to 9,033 who have voted early. This figure represents 47 percent of registered voters in Weakley County.

Weakley County is on track to vote 50% or about 10,000 people who will go to the polls early with two days remaining to cast ballots

Voting places are available at the Masonic Lodge in Martin and at the Elections Commission office in Dresden.