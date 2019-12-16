Eleven individuals have been indicted for conspiracy to distribute meth in West Tennessee.

These indictments follow a year-long investigative operation known as “Operation Clear-Cut.”

The defendants are alleged to have participated in a conspiracy to distribute actual methamphetamine throughout West Tennessee in a twelve month period. Purity levels of methamphetamine seized during the investigation tested as high as 99 percent.

Those indicted include 39-year-old Travis Bradshaw, 32-year-old Casey Bailey, 27-year-old Anne Taylor Davis, 26-year-old Kimberly Parson, 32-year-old William Kreg Pierce, and 27-year-old Erica Pugh, all of Dyersburg, 34-year-old Terry Hill and 28-year-old Ashley Vazquez, both of Union City; 30-year-old James Matthews, Jr., of Rutherford, 40-year-old Carale Shields, of Jackson, and 39-year-old Alizdez Lockett, of Blytheville, Arkansas.

If convicted, the defendants each face mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years and up to life imprisonment.