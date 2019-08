The Commercial Appeal is reporting escapee Curtis Ray Watson is in custody.

Curtis Watson, an inmate at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary, was captured on Sunday after a five-day manhunt, officials said. He’s suspected of killing a corrections employee before his escape on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted at 11:08 a.m. Sunday the news of his capture.

Watson was spotted in Henning early Sunday morning. Henning is about 60 miles north of Memphis.