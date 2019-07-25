The ex-wife of slain former NBA player Lorenzen Wright will serve 30 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to facilitation to first-degree murder.

Sherra Wright entered the plea during a hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court.

Lorenzen Wright’s body was found in a swampy field in Memphis in July 2010.

He had been missing for 10 days before his body was found riddled with bullet wounds.

Sherra Wright and co-defendant Billy Turner were charged with first-degree murder and had been scheduled to go to trial in September.