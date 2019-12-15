One person and a service dog were killed in a house fire Saturday night in Greenfield.

Greenfield Fire Chief Bob Dudley says the Greenfield Fire Department received the call just before 5:00 Saturday night for a single story structure fire on South Meridian Street.

Chief Dudley says the name of the 21-year-old victim is not being released at this time.

An investigation shows the fire began in a bedroom and is being ruled an accident.

Greenfield Fire Department received aid from the Sharon Fire Department with fire crews on the scene for two hours.

Chief Dudley thanked the Greenfield Police Department, Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, Weakley County EMS, Weakley County Municipal Electric System, THP, Weakley County 911 dispatch, and the TBI for their assistance.

According to Chief Dudley, it’s the city’s first fire fatality in 17 years.