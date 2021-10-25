FCTA Adopts New Communication System

The Fulton County Transit Authority is now using a new form of base to bus communication called “Push to Talk,”

Director Kenny Etherton says the agency signed up with the service that operates on First Net through cellphone towers. Each FCTA Driver now has their own tablet equipped with the Push to Talk program which works similar to a two-way radio.

The reach of the system will be nationwide and provides unlimited communication with drivers on long trips.

Drivers have already undergone required training in small groups to become acquainted with the new system.

The system records all conversations.

FCTA serves Fulton, Hickman, Graves, and Carlisle counties.