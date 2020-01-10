Following a three-day jury trial in U.S. District Court in Jackson, a federal jury found a Gibson County man guilty of possessing meth with the intent to distribute.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 59-year-old Jeffery Lee Davis, of Trenton, was arrested in July of 2017 where Drug Task Force agents found meth on a desk as well as an additional bag of meth found on Davis’ person.

In total, Davis possessed and intended to distribute approximately 27 grams of actual meth with a 98% purity level.

Sentencing for Davis is scheduled before U.S. District Court Chief Judge S. Thomas Anderson on April 7, where Davis faces a mandatory-minimum sentence of five years imprisonment and a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release.

Attorney Dunavant said, “Davis is a recidivist drug offender who was destroying this rural community by his sale of highly potent and poisonous drugs, and his prior felony convictions have finally caught up with him. Thanks to the great investigative work by our state and local law enforcement partners at the 28th Judicial District Drug Task Force, he has been held accountable and will be removed from the community.”