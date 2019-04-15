A federal sexual harassment lawsuit has been filed against a rental properties manager in Lexington.

The Department of Justice lawsuit alleges that Chad David Ables, who owns and manages rental properties in Henderson County, including a mobile home park called “Pops Cove,” violated the Fair Housing Act by subjecting female tenants of his rental properties to sexual harassment and retaliation.

According to the complaint, Ables conditioned housing or housing benefits on female tenants’ agreement to engage in sexual acts; subjected at least one female tenant to unwanted sexual touching; made unwelcome sexual comments and advances to female tenants; and took adverse housing-related actions against female residents when they refused his sexual advances.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages to compensate the victims, a civil penalty to vindicate the public interest, and a court order barring future discrimination and harassment. The complaint contains allegations of unlawful conduct; the allegations must be proven in federal court.

Individuals who believe that they may have been victims of sexual harassment or other types of housing discrimination at rental dwellings owned or managed by Chad David Ables, or who have other information that may be relevant to this case, can contact the Housing Discrimination Tip Line, at 1-800-896-7743, and select mailbox 6 to leave a message.