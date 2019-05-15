The Weakley County Fiber Research Committee has proposed exploring a formal partnership with West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications to pursue providing broadband for rural Weakley County.

Committee Chairman David Bell recommended the partnership with WK&T to apply for USDA grants for the ReConnect Rural Broadband Pilot Program.

WK&T CEO Trevor Bonnstetter told the committee that he would need a formal partnership to get the ball rolling.

The committee recommended WK&T make a presentation to the full Weakley County Commission on May 30th and then the commission could vote on the formal partnership with WK&T.

Earlier this year, WK&T was awarded over $2 million in USDA ReConnect grants to provide fiber broadband services in rural areas of Henry County.