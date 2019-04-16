The annual Fiddlestick Festival kicks off tomorrow in Greenfield.

Weakley County Commissioner and Greenfield Alderman James Roy Pope, of Pope’s Concessions and Rides, has been carrying on the family tradition of the festival for over 25 years and tells Thunderbolt Radio News why the festival has been successful.

Pope says for his family, the festival serves two purposes.

As for how the Fiddlestick made its way to Greenfield and the Pope family…

The Fiddlestick Festival runs tomorrow through Saturday with free carnival rides, the Predator monster truck, and Nashville recording artist Andrea Goodman will be performing Thursday and Saturday night.