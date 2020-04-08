The 24th Annual Fiddlestick Festival in Greenfield has been canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual festival, which was set for April 15-18, is the latest long-running event that’s had to cancel or postpone due to the coronavirus.

The World’s Biggest Fish Fry in Paris and the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival in Humboldt have also canceled this year’s events.

The Tennessee Iris Festival in Dresden has been rescheduled for July 4th through the 11th.

Meanwhile, Pope Concessions and Rides in Greenfield, who have put on the free Fiddlestick Festival for over two decades, were heartbroken to cancel this year’s event, but say if anything changes and federal, state, and local mandates are lifted, they will be open to rescheduling the annual festival in downtown Greenfield.