A Greenfield businesswoman is hoping the Greenfield City Board can find a happy medium between the location of the Fiddlestick Festival and not inconveniencing downtown Greenfield business owners.

Special Occasion owner Elizabeth Hutchins addressed the board over her concerns with this year’s festival and if the location will block off the street and disrupt business.

James Roy Pope, Greenfield Alderman and festival organizer, was unable to attend this month’s meeting.

Alderwoman Karen Campbell and Vice-Mayor Thomas Tansil also discussed the fact that last year’s construction of the new Greenfield Banking Company required the festival to be held in a different location.

The board agreed to put the festival location on the March agenda to discuss and find a satisfactory solution.

This year’s Fiddlestick Festival is set for April 15th through the 18th.