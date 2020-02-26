After voicing concerns about parking and business traffic affected by the annual Fiddlestick Festival, downtown Greenfield business owners and festival organizers are working together to insure the festival continues for the community.

Festival organizer and Greenfield Alderman James Roy Pope says the two parties met in a productive meeting last week to keep the community’s best interest in mind.

Pope says the festival will not be moving back to the middle block of Front Street.

Pope says the festival wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support and festival sponsors.

The 24th Annual Fiddlestick Festival will be April 15th-18th in downtown Greenfield.

(photo courtesy Fiddlestick Festival Facebook)