The final Associated Press basketball prep polls have several local teams in the Top 10.

In girls Class 1A, the Greenfield Lady Jackets finished the regular season with a perfect (27-0) record and spent each week in the AP polls in the No. 1 spot.

The Huntingdon Fillies (23-4) were ranked in the sixth spot and the Gibson County Lady Pioneers (21-7) were ranked seventh.

Boys Class 1A has Booker T. Washington (21-4) in the top spot with the McKenzie Rebels (23-3) in third and the West Carroll War Eagles (22-5) in a tie for ninth with Monterey.

In girls Class 2A, Macon County (26-1) finished the regular season ranked in the No. 1 spot with the Westview Lady Chargers (24-3) in third and Covington (24-4) in ninth.

Class 2A boys has Jackson South Side (26-0) in first with Covington (24-4) in eighth.

In Class 3A girls, Bradley Central (23-3) finishes in the top spot, with Cleveland (28-0) the top boys team in Class 3A.