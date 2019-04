A fire destroyed a small camping trailer Sunday afternoon in Martin.

Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers tells Thunderbolt Radio News the call was received around 2:15 Sunday after the homeowner at 740 Van Cleave Road went outside and noticed the camper was on fire.

Chief Summers says when firefighters arrived the camper was fully involved in flames.

According to Chief Summers, the camping trailer is a loss. It’s believed the fire was caused by a faulty extension cord in the trailer.