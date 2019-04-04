A housefire destroyed a Greenfield home Wednesday.

Greenfield Fire Chief Bob Dudley tells Thunderbolt Radio News the call was received around 10:30 Wednesday morning with the house at 109 Delmar Street fully-involved in flames when firefighters arrived.

Chief Dudley says the damage is estimated at $50,000 and the cause of the fire was a space heater in the living room.

Firefighters were on the scene for about two and half hours.

The Greenfield Fire Department was assisted by the Bradford, Sharon, and Martin Fire Departments, as well as, Weakley County 911 Dispatch, Weakley County EMS, Weakley County Municipal Electric System, West Tennessee Public Utility District, and the Greenfield Police Department.