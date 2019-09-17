According to United States Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant, three defendants have been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury in Jackson on federal firearms charges arising from a recent initiative led by the U.S. Marshalls.

Operation “Bluff City Blues” was a two-week-long joint federal, state, and local law enforcement initiative that resulted in the arrests of 214 individuals in West Tennessee for a variety of criminal charges including homicide, aggravated assault, firearms charges, drug distribution, and failure to register as a sex offender – among other crimes.

Monday, the first three defendants arrested in the operation were indicted. Isaac Caprice Williamson, Reginald Dontae Williamson, Jr., and Reggie Carnell James Jr. – all of Jackson – were all charged with being a prohibited felon in possession of firearms.

If convicted of the federal firearms offenses, each defendant faces sentences of up to 10 years in prison for each count.