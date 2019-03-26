Five people have been arrested by TBI agents on multiple charges related to a murder in Hardeman County.

TBI Public Information Officer Keli McAlister says last Friday, TBI agents joined Hardeman County Sheriff’s deputies in investigating the death of 31-year-old Deon Edward Turner and the serious injury of a female at a home on Britts Chapel Lane in Middleton.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information identifying 19-year-old Kaci Bercham, 20-year-old Terry Martindale, 19-year-old Michael Mayfield, 45-year-old Betty Sparks, and 23-year -old Steven Sparks as the individuals responsible for the crime.

On Monday, law enforcement officers charged all five with one count each of First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Aggravated Assault, Especially Aggravated Burglary, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Attempted Criminal Homicide, Criminal Homicide, and Attempted First Degree Murder.

All five are currently in the Hardeman County Jail. No bonds have been set.