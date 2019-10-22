Five people are facing charges after a search warrant was served at a Martin residence.

Weakley County Sheriff’s investigators, with assistance from the Martin Police Department, served the search warrant at a home on Jackson Street, where Christina Stepp, Milas Fitzgerald, Debra Mobley, Ronnie Waggoner, and Jennifer Fitzgerald were all found inside.

Christina Stepp and Jennifer Fitzgerald were both arrested on active arrest warrants.

Investigators also found small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine in the home and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia.

Stepp, Milas Fitzgerald, Mobley, and Waggoner were also issued criminal summons for Simple Possession of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia.