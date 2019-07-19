Five men has been sentenced for their roles in a 2017 home invasion robbery and murder in Tipton County.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says in January 2017, 21-year-old Willie Somerville, 21-year-old Armoni Hall, 21-year-old Eddie Poindexter, 24-year-old Christian Sherrill, and 32-year-old Darrell Owens participated in the robbery of drugs and drug proceed from the Covington home of Timothy Edwards.

During the robbery, Somerville opened fire, killing Edwards.

At sentencing, the Court determined that all five defendants had prior adult criminal convictions and/or juvenile delinquent histories. Further, the Court found that Somerville was a member and leader in the Kitchen Crips street gang, and that Hall, Poindexter, and Owens were also members of the Kitchen Crips gang in Covington.

Earlier this week, Somerville was sentenced to life imprisonment plus ten years; Poindexter was sentenced to 330 months imprisonment and 4 years supervised release; and Sherrill was sentenced to 330 months imprisonment and 4 years supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Hall and Owens were sentenced earlier this year.