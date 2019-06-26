Five UT Martin football players have been named to the CFB Network All-Ohio Valley Second Team.

The group includes Austin Newsom, Austin Pickett, Ryan Courtright, Peyton Logan, and Terry Williams.

Newsom, of White Bluff, Tennessee, has been a mainstay on the offensive line throughout his career with 32 games played and 23 starts. Over the previous three seasons, he has been an integral part of a Skyhawk line which has generated 99 offensive touchdowns.

A native of Lake Minneola, Florida, Pickett took his game to another level during his junior campaign. He started all 11 games at the nose tackle position before tallying 36 combined tackles – including nine solos and 27 assists. Additionally, he registered 5.5 tackles for loss totaling 33 yards while notching 2.0 sacks on the season. Arguably his best game came against Eastern Kentucky when he tallied eighth tackles on the day.

Courtright, from Lexington, Tennessee, ranked as one of the best kicking specialists in the country during his sophomore campaign. He ranked eighth nationally and first in the OVC by making 86.7 percent of his field goal attempts while ranking 26th in field goals per game (1.18). For the season he made 13-of-15 field goal attempts while converting 35-of-38 point after attempts. He scored 74 points on the season and 6.7 per game. His longest field goal of the season was a pair of 44-yard field goals against Middle Tennessee and Southeast Missouri.

A native of Horn Lake, Mississippi, Logan showed his playmaking ability once again as a specialist, ranking 11th nationally with a kickoff return for a touchdown. Logan returned 10 kicks for 282 yards and a touchdown – including a 75-yard touchdown against Austin Peay. He averaged 28.2 yards per return. As a running back he tallied 45 carries for 223 yards while notching nine receptions for 52 yards.

Williams, from Southaven, Mississippi, exploded onto the scene for the Skyhawks during his debut campaign. Williams tallied 67 receptions for 736 yards and three touchdowns on the season. His 67 receptions ranked third in the OVC while ranking 19th nationally. Along with his playmaking ability in the pass game, Williams could make big plays on special teams as a returner. He returned 10 kicks for 134 yards while averaging 11.7 yards per punt return on 18 returns totaling 211 yards.

The Skyhawks open the 2019 season on Thursday, August 29 against Northwestern State at Hardy Graham Stadium.

Season tickets for the 2019 campaign are available beginning July 1, both online and at the Skyhawk Ticket Office.