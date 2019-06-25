An advocacy group for Mississippi River communities says this year’s prolonged flooding has created more than two billion dollars in damage.

Heavier than normal snow melt in March and frequent and heavy rains this spring led to flooding that approached record levels at several towns and cities along the Mississippi and its tributaries.

Colin Wellenkamp, Executive Director with the Mayors of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, says the river has been above flood stage at some southern towns for more than 200 days.

In a conference call Tuesday morning, mayors from river communities agreed that this year’s flood has been particularly damaging both because of how high the water rose, and for how long it has stuck around.

Participating mayors with the Initiative include Caruthersville, Missouri Mayor Sue Grantham; Wickliffe, Kentucky Mayor George Lane; Tiptonville Mayor Reid Yates; Cairo, Illinois Mayor Tyrone Coleman, and New Madrid, Missouri Mayor Richard Bodi.