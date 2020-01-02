A Florida man arrested in the hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a Dresden woman earlier this week is now facing more charges.

Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe says that along with Failure to Exercise Due Care, Hit and Run, and Leaving the Scene, 33-year-old Osvaldo Parrado, of West Palm Beach, Florida, is facing additional charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Identity Theft Trafficking.

The accident happened Monday morning at the intersections of Highways 22 and 89 when Parrado ran the red light and struck the SUV of 34-year-old Kelly Harrison, of Dresden.

Harrison had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Dresden Fire Department and Weakley County Rescue Squad and was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she has since been released.

After leaving the scene, Parrado was stopped in Greenfield by Greenfield Police Chief Joey Radford and Dresden Police Investigator Chris Crocker.

Chief Howe says due to items found in the truck, an investigation by Investigator Crocker, the THP Criminal Investigation Department, and the U.S. Secret Service lead to the additional charges against Parrado.

Parrado is being held in the Weakley County Jail.