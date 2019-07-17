UT Martin head men’s basketball coach Anthony Stewart has announced Bill Lewit as a new assistant coach for the Skyhawk program.

Lewit brings 24 years of collegiate coaching experience to UT Martin, including a highly successful 14-year stint as the all-time winningest head coach at Cecil College in North East, Maryland.

He earned National Coach of the Year honors after guiding the Seahawks to the 2006 NJCAA Division II national championship.

Overall, he was responsible for a 354-89 record at Cecil, winning a combined 15 conference and region Coach of the Year accolades.

The Little Silver, New Jersey native has spent the last decade as an assistant coach in the NCAA Division I ranks, spending time at the University of New Orleans (2009-11) and Northwestern State University (2011-19), both located in Louisiana.