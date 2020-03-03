Former Dresden mayor and alderman Dr. William “Joe” Anderson passed away Sunday at age 88.

Anderson served the City of Dresden from 1963 to 1979.

He was an alderman from 1963 to 1973, then served as mayor from 1973 to 1975 and as alderman again from 1975 to 1979.

During his time as alderman, Anderson also wrote the grant and oversaw the development of Wilson Park, which opened in Dresden in 1972.

Anderson worked as an optometrist for 59 years, retiring in 2012, and was a member of the Dresden Rotary Club with over 50 years of perfect attendance.

He was married to his wife, Patty Crawford Anderson, for 67 years.

Funeral services for Dr. Anderson will be Saturday at 11:00 at First United Methodist Church in Dresden with burial in the Sunset Cemetery.