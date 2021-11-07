Former Weakley County Administrator of Elections Passes Away

Former University of Tennessee Trustee board member and former Weakley County Administrator of Elections Barbara Castleman has passed away.

Mrs. Castleman died early Sunday morning in Jackson. She was appointed to the UT Board of Trustee’s in 1996 where she served for more than a decade.

She would later be appointed the Weakley County Adminstrator of Elections.

She is survived by her husband Benny Castleman, daughters Claire Castleman Oliver and Kelly Castleman Smith, son Bryan Castleman, and other family members.

Arraignments will be announced later by Murphy Funeral Home. She was 72. Mrs. Castleman was actively involved in the Weakley County Republican Party.