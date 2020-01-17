Four people are facing drug charges after the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant Friday in Greenfield.

Captain Randall McGowan says 56-year-old Timothy Lee Miller and 37-year-old Tiffany Rene Pritchard, of Greenfield, and 19-year-old Cyra Samara Napier, of Dresden, are charged with Possession of Meth with Intent to Resale, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, while 55-year-old Cynthia Mary Benson, of Greenfield, is charged with Simple Possession of Meth.

McGowan says two ounces of methamphetamine were recovered from the house at 203 College Heights.

Along with the meth, a small amount of marijuana was recovered along with a 380 caliber pistol, $391 in cash, digital scales, a sales ledger, and various pipes used to smoke meth.