Four people are facing drug charges after authorities found meth in a Dresden home.

Friday, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and Dresden Police Department searched a home on Taylor Street in Dresden and found two grams of meth in several different baggies, along with digital scales, needles, meth pipes, pills, cash, and cell phones.

39-year-old Kelly Leigh Adams of Union City and 38-year-old Ricky Allen Black of Dresden are charged with Possession of Meth with Intent to Resale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

26-year-old Katilyn Renee Moore of Dresden is charged with Possession of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia, and 42-year-old Larry Gene Black, also of Dresden, is charged with Simple Possession and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

All four are set to appear Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.