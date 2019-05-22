Four people were arrested in McKenzie after bounty hunters attempted to apprehend a fugitive.

McKenzie Police responded to Walnut Circle regarding a call about a woman trying to shoot someone, and when officers arrived, they saw four men dragging 34-year-old Ashley Beckham through the yard. It was learned the four men were bounty hunters and that Beckham was wanted out of Gibson County.

One of the bounty hunters told officers that earlier, Beckham’s husband, 32-year-old Kenneth Beckham, tried to stab his son, who was also a bounty hunter.

In an attempt to flee, three men, identified as Mr. Beckham, 29-year-old John David Forrest, and 25-year-old Charles Anthony King were apprehended by officers.

Mr. Beckham was observed throwing down a knife and Forrest tossed a lockbox, which contained eight grams of meth and drug paraphernalia, while King was found with marijuana hidden inside a compartment in a lighter.

Kenneth Beckham is charged with Aggravated Assault, and other active warrants, while Forrest was charged with Drug Paraphernalia and other active warrants, and King was arrested for Simple Possession.

Meanwhile, Ashley Beckham was taken into custody by the bounty hunters on the Gibson County charges.