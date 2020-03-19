The Tennessee General Assembly is working on legislation to address the school closures due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Frazier says that while volunteers are not needed to assist with the meals being provided to children in Weakley County, there are many others that could use assistance and that there is now a Weakley County COVID-19 Volunteer Task Force to address those needs.

Frazier reminds residents to follow the CDC’s guidelines on social distancing.